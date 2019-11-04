We Think ADLPartner (EPA:ALP) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, ADLPartner (EPA:ALP) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

Check out our latest analysis for ADLPartner

What Is ADLPartner's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 ADLPartner had €7.58m of debt, an increase on €3.60m, over one year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €24.2m in cash, so it actually has €16.7m net cash.

ENXTPA:ALP Historical Debt, November 4th 2019 More

A Look At ADLPartner's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that ADLPartner had liabilities of €60.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of €21.3m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €24.2m in cash and €40.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €16.9m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because ADLPartner is worth €56.9m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, ADLPartner boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

On top of that, ADLPartner grew its EBIT by 31% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is ADLPartner's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. ADLPartner may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, ADLPartner produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 57% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

Although ADLPartner's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of €16.7m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 31% over the last year. So we don't think ADLPartner's use of debt is risky. Another positive for shareholders is that it pays dividends. So if you like receiving those dividend payments, check ADLPartner's dividend history, without delay!