We Think Aino Health (STO:AINO) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Aino Health (STO:AINO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. Let's start with an examination of the business's cash, relative to its cash burn.

See our latest analysis for Aino Health

Does Aino Health Have A Long Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2019, Aino Health had cash of kr3.0m and such minimal debt that we can ignore it for the purposes of this analysis. Importantly, its cash burn was kr11m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 3 months from December 2019. Notably, one analyst forecasts that Aino Health will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 9 months. So there's a very good chance it won't need more cash, when you consider the burn rate will be reducing in that period. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

OM:AINO Historical Debt April 14th 2020 More

How Well Is Aino Health Growing?

It was fairly positive to see that Aino Health reduced its cash burn by 49% during the last year. And considering that its operating revenue gained 25% during that period, that's great to see. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Easily Can Aino Health Raise Cash?

Since Aino Health revenue has been falling, the market will likely be considering how it can raise more cash if need be. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of kr63m, Aino Health's kr11m in cash burn equates to about 17% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Aino Health's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Aino Health's cash burn, we think its cash burn reduction was reassuring, while its cash runway has us a bit worried. It's clearly very positive to see that at least one analyst is forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Aino Health (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.