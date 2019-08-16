We Think Akg Exim (NSE:AKG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that Akg Exim Limited (NSE:AKG) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Akg Exim Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Akg Exim had ₹293.5m of debt, an increase on ₹263.4m, over one year. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹27.9m, its net debt is less, at about ₹265.6m.

NSEI:AKG Historical Debt, August 16th 2019

How Strong Is Akg Exim's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Akg Exim had liabilities of ₹381.5m due within a year, and liabilities of ₹9.23m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of ₹27.9m and ₹347.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by ₹15.6m.

Given Akg Exim has a market capitalization of ₹208.5m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Akg Exim shareholders face the double whammy of a high net debt to EBITDA ratio (9.9), and fairly weak interest coverage, since EBIT is just 1.6 times the interest expense. This means we'd consider it to have a heavy debt load. Looking on the bright side, Akg Exim boosted its EBIT by a silky 90% in the last year. Like a mother's loving embrace of a newborn that sort of growth builds resilience, putting the company in a stronger position to manage its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Akg Exim will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.