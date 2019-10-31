We Think AKVA Group (OB:AKVA) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that AKVA Group ASA (OB:AKVA) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for AKVA Group

How Much Debt Does AKVA Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2019, AKVA Group had kr906.0m of debt, up from kr528.1m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it also had kr155.4m in cash, and so its net debt is kr750.6m.

OB:AKVA Historical Debt, October 31st 2019 More

How Healthy Is AKVA Group's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that AKVA Group had liabilities of kr972.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of kr1.22b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of kr155.4m and kr719.2m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total kr1.32b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because AKVA Group is worth kr2.49b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

AKVA Group has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6 and its EBIT covered its interest expense 6.3 times. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. We note that AKVA Group grew its EBIT by 25% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine AKVA Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. In the last three years, AKVA Group created free cash flow amounting to 18% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.