What We Think Of Aowei Holding Limited’s (HKG:1370) Investment Potential

Today we'll evaluate Aowei Holding Limited (HKG:1370) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Aowei Holding:

0.077 = CN¥127m ÷ (CN¥2.2b - CN¥578m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Aowei Holding has an ROCE of 7.7%.

Does Aowei Holding Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Aowei Holding's ROCE appears to be around the 8.9% average of the Metals and Mining industry. Separate from how Aowei Holding stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

Aowei Holding delivered an ROCE of 7.7%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Aowei Holding's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:1370 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 2nd 2019

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Given the industry it operates in, Aowei Holding could be considered cyclical. If Aowei Holding is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Aowei Holding's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Aowei Holding has total assets of CN¥2.2b and current liabilities of CN¥578m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.