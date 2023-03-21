We Think Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, Arafura Rare Earths (ASX:ARU) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 110%. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Arafura Rare Earths shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Arafura Rare Earths Run Out Of Money?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. When Arafura Rare Earths last reported its balance sheet in December 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth AU$125m. In the last year, its cash burn was AU$51m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.4 years from December 2022. Arguably, that's a prudent and sensible length of runway to have. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Is Arafura Rare Earths' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Arafura Rare Earths isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. Nonetheless, we can still examine its cash burn trajectory as part of our assessment of its cash burn situation. The skyrocketing cash burn up 183% year on year certainly tests our nerves. It's fair to say that sort of rate of increase cannot be maintained for very long, without putting pressure on the balance sheet. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Arafura Rare Earths To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given its cash burn trajectory, Arafura Rare Earths shareholders may wish to consider how easily it could raise more cash, despite its solid cash runway. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$1.1b, Arafura Rare Earths' AU$51m in cash burn equates to about 4.8% of its market value. Given that is a rather small percentage, it would probably be really easy for the company to fund another year's growth by issuing some new shares to investors, or even by taking out a loan.

So, Should We Worry About Arafura Rare Earths' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Arafura Rare Earths' cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Arafura Rare Earths (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

