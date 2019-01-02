Here’s What We Think About Archrock, Inc.’s (NYSE:AROC) CEO Pay

Brad Childers became the CEO of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

Check out our latest analysis for Archrock

How Does Brad Childers’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Archrock, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$992m, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth US$5.3m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$751k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$400m to US$1.6b. The median total CEO compensation was US$2.4m.

As you can see, Brad Childers is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Archrock, Inc. is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Archrock has changed from year to year.

NYSE:AROC CEO Compensation January 2nd 19 More

Is Archrock, Inc. Growing?

Archrock, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 84% a year, over the last three years In the last year, its revenue is up 13%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It’s also good to see decent revenue growth in the last year, suggesting the business is healthy and growing.

It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Archrock, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 20% over three years, Archrock, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they would probably prefer not to see CEO compensation far in excess of the median.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Archrock, Inc. with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. Looking at the same time period, we think that the shareholder returns are respectable. While it may be worth researching further, we don’t see a problem with the CEO pay, given the good EPS growth. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Archrock (free visualization of insider trades).

Or you might prefer this data-rich interactive visualization of historic revenue and earnings.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



