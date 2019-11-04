We Think Arrow Greentech (NSE:ARROWGREEN) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So, the natural question for Arrow Greentech (NSE:ARROWGREEN) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Arrow Greentech's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. Arrow Greentech has such a small amount of debt that we'll set it aside, and focus on the ₹184m in cash it held at March 2019. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through ₹228m. Therefore, from March 2019 it had roughly 10 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Well Is Arrow Greentech Growing?

One thing for shareholders to keep front in mind is that Arrow Greentech increased its cash burn by 468% in the last twelve months. But the silver lining is that operating revenue increased by 36% in that time. Taken together, we think these growth metrics are a little worrying. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Arrow Greentech is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Arrow Greentech To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of Arrow Greentech's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash to fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of ₹625m, Arrow Greentech's ₹228m in cash burn equates to about 37% of its market value. That's not insignificant, and if the company had to sell enough shares to fund another year's growth at the current share price, you'd likely witness fairly costly dilution.

How Risky Is Arrow Greentech's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Arrow Greentech's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Considering all the measures mentioned in this report, we reckon that its cash burn is fairly risky, and if we held shares we'd be watching like a hawk for any deterioration. For us, it's always important to consider risks around cash burn rates. But investors should look at a whole range of factors when researching a new stock. For example, it could be interesting to see how much the Arrow Greentech CEO receives in total remuneration.