We Think ASML Holding (AMS:ASML) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does ASML Holding Carry?

As you can see below, ASML Holding had €2.99b of debt, at June 2019, which is about the same the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of €2.33b, its net debt is less, at about €657.8m.

How Strong Is ASML Holding's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, ASML Holding had liabilities of €3.69b due within 12 months, and liabilities of €4.80b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had €2.33b in cash and €2.77b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €3.38b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given ASML Holding has a humongous market capitalization of €82.1b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Carrying virtually no net debt, ASML Holding has a very light debt load indeed.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

ASML Holding has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.23. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 81.0 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, ASML Holding saw its EBIT drop by 8.1% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine ASML Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.