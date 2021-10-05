We Think Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Atico Mining Corporation (CVE:ATY) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Atico Mining's Net Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, Atico Mining had US$7.40m of debt, up from US$6.32m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$16.6m in cash, so it actually has US$9.22m net cash.

How Strong Is Atico Mining's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Atico Mining had liabilities of US$12.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$24.7m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$16.6m and US$5.55m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$14.6m.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Atico Mining has a market capitalization of US$53.0m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Atico Mining boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Atico Mining grew its EBIT by 144% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Atico Mining's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Atico Mining may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Atico Mining recorded free cash flow worth 68% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Summing up

Although Atico Mining's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$9.22m. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 144% over the last year. So we don't think Atico Mining's use of debt is risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Atico Mining has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

