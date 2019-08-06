Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bao Shen Holdings Limited (HKG:8151) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

View our latest analysis for Bao Shen Holdings

What Is Bao Shen Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Bao Shen Holdings had debt of CN¥20.2m at the end of December 2018, a reduction from CN¥31.5m over a year. But it also has CN¥38.9m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CN¥18.6m net cash.

SEHK:8151 Historical Debt, August 6th 2019 More

A Look At Bao Shen Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Bao Shen Holdings had liabilities of CN¥48.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥51.0k due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥38.9m as well as receivables valued at CN¥42.0m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥31.8m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Bao Shen Holdings's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is just as strong as misogynists are weak. Simply put, the fact that Bao Shen Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Importantly, Bao Shen Holdings's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 47% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Bao Shen Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Bao Shen Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Bao Shen Holdings reported free cash flow worth 17% of its EBIT, which is really quite low. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Bao Shen Holdings has net cash of CN¥19m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. So we don't have any problem with Bao Shen Holdings's use of debt. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Bao Shen Holdings, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.