Think you can beat the Beast? Try the Crossroads Family Restaurant's burrito challenge

KIMBALL TWP. - Do you have a competitive spirit and a big appetite? Then try your hand at the Crossroads Family Restaurant's Beast Burrito Challenge.

Challengers will have 30 minutes to eat this 5 pound, 16-inch burrito. It comes prepared with chicken, rice, cheese, peppers, onions, lettuce and salsa. People who complete the challenge will receive a custom T-shirt, have their photo placed on the Crossroads Family Restaurant Wall of Fame and their photo posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.

Owners Jackie and Chris Moody said the challenge has been going on since September and will be a mainstay for the restaurant.

"Chris had wanted something for the community to be able to come in and have fun with," Jackie Moody said. "I think it brings the community in, and it seems that no one else in the area has done anything like this."

The 'Beast Burrito Challenge' costs $21.99 to enter. The non-challenge burrito costs $15.99 and the half-order costs $10.99.

Crossroads Family Restaurant is located at 4520 Griswold Road in Kimball Township. Its hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The Beast Burrito Challenge Wall of Fame at Crossroads Family Restaurant. Winners also receive a custom T-shirt and are posted to the restaurant's Facebook page.

So far, 28 people have attempted the challenge, but only 19 have succeeded. Of the winners, one has been a woman and two were 14 and 13 years old. Currently, the record stands at 11 minutes and 25 seconds. The closest someone has come to beating it clocked in at 15 minutes and 30 seconds.

YouTuber Nathan Klein currently holds the record. People can actually watch him beat the challenge on his YouTube channel.

The Moodys said people have even come from out of state to attempt the challenge.

"We had one guy drive all the way from Oregon," Chris Moody said. "We were shocked that he drove that far."

Crossroads Family Restaurant would like to hold a Beast Burrito Challenge event in the future. The date is yet to be determined. However, people should watch the restaurant's Facebook page for updates.

