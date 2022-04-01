We Think Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Begbies Traynor Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Begbies Traynor Group had UK£6.00m of debt in October 2021, down from UK£7.00m, one year before. However, it does have UK£7.17m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of UK£1.17m.

How Strong Is Begbies Traynor Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Begbies Traynor Group had liabilities of UK£43.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£20.4m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had UK£7.17m in cash and UK£47.2m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by UK£9.31m.

Given Begbies Traynor Group has a market capitalization of UK£177.9m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Begbies Traynor Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Begbies Traynor Group grew its EBIT by 108% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Begbies Traynor Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Begbies Traynor Group may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Begbies Traynor Group actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Begbies Traynor Group's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of UK£1.17m. The cherry on top was that in converted 121% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£7.1m. So we don't think Begbies Traynor Group's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Begbies Traynor Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

