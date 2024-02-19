Think you’re being scammed out of money while looing for love online? Here are some warning signs

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Coming off of Valentine’s Day celebrations. state authorities are warning against scams that prey on people’s hope and happiness.

In 2023, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein said his office received 71 sweetheart scam complaints representing more than $2.3 million in total losses.

Making connections online, whether for love, business or otherwise, has become more prevalent in recent years, but the AG says the person on your screen might be an imposter.

Former CBS executive Les Moonves to pay Los Angeles ethics fine for interference in police probe

“In sweetheart scams, scammers often pretend to be someone you already know or someone you’re likely to connect with because of their appearance or shared interests,” Stein says. “They’ll use these connections to start to form a bond with you, but only to steal your money.”

Often, the person will claim to live overseas and have a good reason for why they are unable to see you in person. They might say they are a U.S. citizen, but they are stationed on an oil rig, a military base, or other convenient excuse. They are often overly friendly and often quick to profess their love or admiration.

They won’t ask you for money at first. They’ll wait a few months until they’ve established the relationship, and then they’ll tell you about a problem they’re having that prevents them from coming back to the country. They might be dealing with a medical emergency, have a family member with health issues, not be able to afford flights, or some other problem.

The AG office offers the following tips:

Have your guard up when you’re talking to people online. Try to verify who they are before you start communicating with them.

Remember that if an online love interest ever asks you for money, it’s almost always a scam. And if they ask you to pay with a gift card, wire transfer, or through cryptocurrency, it’s certainly a scam. Don’t make that payment or investment.

If a scammer can get money from you once, they will likely try to get money from you again. It’s important to put a stop to these scams the moment you become concerned

Talk to someone you trust before you send money, or call your bank or my office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.

Steady ascent or sudden splash? North Carolina governor’s race features men who took different paths

Sweetheart scams can be especially cruel because they don’t just target your wallet – they target your heart. It might be hard to talk about being the victim of a scam because you’re dealing with grief and heartbreak as well. But scammers try to target all of us, and there’s no reason to be embarrassed over the actions of a criminal.

If you believe you or someone you know has been the victim of a sweetheart scam, called the attorney general’s office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or online at www.ncdoj.gov/complaint. You can also find more sweetheart scam tips at www.ncdoj.gov/sweethearts.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.