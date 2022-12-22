Do You Think Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) Has a Positive Long-Term Trend?

Jackson Square Partners, an investment management firm, released its “SMID-Cap Growth” Q3 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy returned -7.21% (net), compared to a -0.12% for its benchmark, the Russell 2500 Growth Index. The most significant performance contributor during the quarter was information technology sector, while the healthcare sector detracted from performance. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Jackson Square Partners highlighted stocks like Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is a developer and manufacturer of regent solutions, instruments, and services for research and clinical diagnostic markets. On December 21, 2022, Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) stock closed at $83.17 per share. One-month return of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) was -1.08%, and its shares lost 32.74% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has a market capitalization of $13.055 billion.

Jackson Square Partners made the following comment about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH): market leader in proteomic research instruments and reagents and diagnostic assays; undergoing a significant acceleration in growth due to strategic investments made several years ago in now-burgeoning end markets such as cell & gene therapy, spatial biology, and liquid biopsy."

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 32 hedge fund portfolios held Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) at the end of the third quarter, which was 31 in the previous quarter.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.