Should You Think About Buying Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA) Now?

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (STO:ALFA), which is in the machinery business, and is based in Sweden, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the OM. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Alfa Laval’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Check out our latest analysis for Alfa Laval

Is Alfa Laval still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Alfa Laval seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Alfa Laval today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is SEK206.25, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Alfa Laval’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Alfa Laval look like?

OM:ALFA Past and Future Earnings April 17th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Alfa Laval, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -9.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALFA seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALFA for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on ALFA should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Alfa Laval. You can find everything you need to know about Alfa Laval in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Alfa Laval, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.