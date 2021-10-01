Should You Think About Buying Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Now?

While Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGM over the last few months, increasing to US$35.48 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$30.01. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Allied Motion Technologies' current trading price of US$31.28 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Allied Motion Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Allied Motion Technologies still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 13.76% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Allied Motion Technologies today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $27.50, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Allied Motion Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Allied Motion Technologies generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Allied Motion Technologies, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 2.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for Allied Motion Technologies, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AMOT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMOT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Allied Motion Technologies, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Be aware that Allied Motion Technologies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

