Should You Think About Buying AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Now?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$71.43 and falling to the lows of US$46.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AMC Networks' current trading price of US$46.96 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AMC Networks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is AMC Networks worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AMC Networks’s ratio of 7.6x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 12.17x, which means if you buy AMC Networks today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe AMC Networks should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because AMC Networks’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of AMC Networks look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 7.9% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for AMC Networks, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AMCX’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AMCX? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AMCX, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

