Should You Think About Buying Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) Now?

While Atlas Arteria Limited (ASX:ALX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Atlas Arteria’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Atlas Arteria still cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at AU$6.96 compared to my intrinsic value of A$5.76. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. Furthermore, Atlas Arteria’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Atlas Arteria generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Atlas Arteria. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ALX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ALX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ALX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Atlas Arteria (1 is concerning) you should be familiar with.

