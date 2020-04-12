Should You Think About Buying ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF) Now?

ATOSS Software AG (ETR:AOF), which is in the software business, and is based in Germany, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at ATOSS Software’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

See our latest analysis for ATOSS Software

Is ATOSS Software still cheap?

ATOSS Software appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ATOSS Software’s ratio of 44.93x is above its peer average of 32.9x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Software industry. Furthermore, ATOSS Software’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What does the future of ATOSS Software look like?

XTRA:AOF Past and Future Earnings April 12th 2020 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. ATOSS Software’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 32%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in AOF’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe AOF should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AOF for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for AOF, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on ATOSS Software. You can find everything you need to know about ATOSS Software in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in ATOSS Software, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.