Should You Think About Buying The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Now?

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$28.88 and falling to the lows of US$15.79. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AZEK's current trading price of US$16.77 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AZEK’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for AZEK

Is AZEK still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 6.34% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AZEK today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $15.77, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that AZEK’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of AZEK look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. AZEK's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

Story continues

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AZEK’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AZEK, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about AZEK as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that AZEK has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

If you are no longer interested in AZEK, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.