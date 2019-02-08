Should You Think About Buying Bang & Olufsen a/s (CPH:BO) Now?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Bang & Olufsen a/s (CPH:BO), which is in the consumer durables business, and is based in Denmark, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the CPSE over the last few months, increasing to DKK145.4 at one point, and dropping to the lows of DKK86. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bang & Olufsen’s current trading price of DKK93.9 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bang & Olufsen’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Bang & Olufsen

What’s the opportunity in Bang & Olufsen?

Great news for investors – Bang & Olufsen is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is DKK132.78, but it is currently trading at ø93.90 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Bang & Olufsen’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bang & Olufsen?

CPSE:BO Future Profit February 8th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bang & Olufsen. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since BO is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BO for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BO. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Bang & Olufsen. You can find everything you need to know about Bang & Olufsen in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Bang & Olufsen, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



