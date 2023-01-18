Should You Think About Buying Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Now?

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) led the XTRA gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s examine Bayerische Motoren Werke’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Bayerische Motoren Werke Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Bayerische Motoren Werke seems to be fairly priced at around 0.16% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bayerische Motoren Werke today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €91.83, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Bayerische Motoren Werke’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Bayerische Motoren Werke generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for Bayerische Motoren Werke, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BMW seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BMW for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on BMW should the price fluctuate below its true value.

If you want to dive deeper into Bayerische Motoren Werke, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Bayerische Motoren Werke (2 are a bit unpleasant) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Bayerische Motoren Werke, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

