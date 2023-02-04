Should You Think About Buying Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Now?

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$134 and falling to the lows of US$94.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bill.com Holdings' current trading price of US$94.51 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bill.com Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Bill.com Holdings?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 40%, trading at US$94.51 compared to my intrinsic value of $67.55. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Bill.com Holdings’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Bill.com Holdings?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 39% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bill.com Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in BILL’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe BILL should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BILL for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BILL, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For example - Bill.com Holdings has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Bill.com Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

