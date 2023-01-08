Should You Think About Buying BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Now?

While BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on BlueLinx Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is BlueLinx Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! BlueLinx Holdings is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that BlueLinx Holdings’s ratio of 1.99x is below its peer average of 12.49x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. What’s more interesting is that, BlueLinx Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will BlueLinx Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of BlueLinx Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BXC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BXC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BXC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you want to dive deeper into BlueLinx Holdings, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with BlueLinx Holdings, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in BlueLinx Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

