Should You Think About Buying Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Now?

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Build-A-Bear Workshop’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Build-A-Bear Workshop Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 6.91x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.15x, which means if you buy Build-A-Bear Workshop today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Build-A-Bear Workshop should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Build-A-Bear Workshop’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Build-A-Bear Workshop generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 11% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Build-A-Bear Workshop. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BBW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BBW? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BBW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for BBW, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Build-A-Bear Workshop, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Build-A-Bear Workshop you should know about.

