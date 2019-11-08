Should You Think About Buying Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Now?

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG), which is in the food business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$58.43 and falling to the lows of US$52.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bunge's current trading price of US$55.45 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bunge’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Bunge?

Good news, investors! Bunge is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $102.46, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Bunge’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Bunge generate?

NYSE:BG Past and Future Earnings, November 8th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Bunge, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 9.3% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since BG is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BG for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy BG. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

