Should You Think About Buying Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Now?

While Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$25.35 and falling to the lows of US$20.24. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Callaway Golf's current trading price of US$20.24 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Callaway Golf’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Callaway Golf still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 11.61x is currently trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 10.76x, which means if you buy Callaway Golf today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Callaway Golf should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Callaway Golf’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Callaway Golf look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Callaway Golf, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Currently, ELY appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on ELY, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ELY for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on ELY should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Callaway Golf at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Callaway Golf (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be familiar with.

