Should You Think About Buying Cembre S.p.A. (BIT:CMB) Now?

Cembre S.p.A. (BIT:CMB), which is in the electrical business, and is based in Italy, saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the BIT. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Cembre’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Cembre worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Cembre’s ratio of 16.43x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 19.97x, which means if you buy Cembre today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that Cembre should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, it seems like Cembre’s share price is quite stable, which could mean there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s fairly valued. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Cembre?

BIT:CMB Past and Future Earnings, November 8th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 5.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Cembre, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CMB’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CMB? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMB, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

