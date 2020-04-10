Should You Think About Buying CGI Inc. (TSE:GIB.A) Now?

CGI Inc. (TSE:GIB.A) led the TSX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at CGI’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is CGI still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CGI today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth CA$102.27, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, CGI’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will CGI generate?

TSX:GIB.A Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 12% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for CGI. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in GIB.A’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GIB.A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CGI. You can find everything you need to know about CGI in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in CGI, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

