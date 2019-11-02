Should You Think About Buying China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:1600) Now?

China Tian Lun Gas Holdings Limited (HKG:1600), which is in the gas utilities business, and is based in China, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the SEHK over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is China Tian Lun Gas Holdings worth?

Good news, investors! China Tian Lun Gas Holdings is still a bargain right now. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.08x is currently well-below the industry average of 20.54x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. China Tian Lun Gas Holdings’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will China Tian Lun Gas Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 60% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for China Tian Lun Gas Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since 1600 is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 1600 for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy 1600. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

