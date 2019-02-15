Should You Think About Buying Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Now?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’re going to take a look at the well-established Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON). The company’s stock saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the DB over the last few months. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Continental’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What’s the opportunity in Continental?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.1x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Continental today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Continental’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Continental generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Though in the case of Continental, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.9%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CON’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CON? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CON, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Continental. You can find everything you need to know about Continental in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Continental, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

