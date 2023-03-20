Should You Think About Buying Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Now?

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Copart’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Copart Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Copart seems to be fairly priced at around 4.05% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Copart today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $67.01, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Copart’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Copart look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Copart. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CPRT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CPRT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Copart mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Copart, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

