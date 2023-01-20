Should You Think About Buying Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Now?

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s take a look at Costamare’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Costamare?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Costamare’s ratio of 2.45x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 2.29x, which means if you buy Costamare today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Costamare should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Costamare’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Costamare generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -3.3% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Costamare. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CMRE seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on CMRE, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CMRE for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on CMRE should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Costamare you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Costamare, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

