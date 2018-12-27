Should You Think About Buying CPMC Holdings Limited (HKG:906) Now?

CPMC Holdings Limited (HKG:906), which is in the packaging business, and is based in China, led the SEHK gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s examine CPMC Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is CPMC Holdings worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that CPMC Holdings’s ratio of 12.69x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.36x, which means if you buy CPMC Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe CPMC Holdings should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because CPMC Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of CPMC Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. CPMC Holdings’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 43%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 906’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at 906? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 906, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for 906, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on CPMC Holdings. You can find everything you need to know about CPMC Holdings in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in CPMC Holdings, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

