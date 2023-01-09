Should You Think About Buying Dagang NeXchange Berhad (KLSE:DNEX) Now?

While Dagang NeXchange Berhad (KLSE:DNEX) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.80 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.51. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dagang NeXchange Berhad's current trading price of RM0.52 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dagang NeXchange Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Dagang NeXchange Berhad Worth?

Good news, investors! Dagang NeXchange Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Dagang NeXchange Berhad’s ratio of 5.46x is below its peer average of 28.18x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the IT industry. However, given that Dagang NeXchange Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Dagang NeXchange Berhad look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -13% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Dagang NeXchange Berhad. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although DNEX is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to DNEX, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DNEX for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Dagang NeXchange Berhad, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

