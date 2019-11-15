Should You Think About Buying DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Now?

Let's talk about the popular DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at DENTSPLY SIRONA’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in DENTSPLY SIRONA?

DENTSPLY SIRONA appears to be overvalued by 20% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$56.03 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $46.59. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Furthermore, DENTSPLY SIRONA’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its true value, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from DENTSPLY SIRONA?

NasdaqGS:XRAY Past and Future Earnings, November 15th 2019 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for DENTSPLY SIRONA. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? XRAY’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe XRAY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on XRAY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for XRAY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on DENTSPLY SIRONA. You can find everything you need to know about DENTSPLY SIRONA in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in DENTSPLY SIRONA, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

