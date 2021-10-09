Should You Think About Buying Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Now?

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Echo Global Logistics’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Echo Global Logistics still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Echo Global Logistics seems to be fairly priced at around 3.5% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Echo Global Logistics today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $49.73, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Furthermore, Echo Global Logistics’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Echo Global Logistics look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Echo Global Logistics' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ECHO’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ECHO, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Echo Global Logistics (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

