Should You Think About Buying Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN) Now?

Elanor Investors Group (ASX:ENN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the ASX over the last few months, increasing to AU$2.30 at one point, and dropping to the lows of AU$2.05. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Elanor Investors Group's current trading price of AU$2.08 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Elanor Investors Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Elanor Investors Group still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Elanor Investors Group seems to be fairly priced at around 1.9% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Elanor Investors Group today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$2.12, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Elanor Investors Group’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Elanor Investors Group look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Elanor Investors Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ENN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENN, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Elanor Investors Group at this point in time. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Elanor Investors Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

