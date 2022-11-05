Should You Think About Buying Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Now?

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Energizer Holdings’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Energizer Holdings?

Great news for investors – Energizer Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.03x is currently well-below the industry average of 23.64x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. What’s more interesting is that, Energizer Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Energizer Holdings generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 2.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Energizer Holdings, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ENR is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ENR for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ENR. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 5 warning signs for Energizer Holdings (2 don't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Energizer Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

