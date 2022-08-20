Should You Think About Buying Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Now?

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the TSX. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Finning International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Finning International?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Finning International’s ratio of 10.05x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 7.91x, which means if you buy Finning International today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Finning International should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Finning International’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Finning International look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 11% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for Finning International. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FTT’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at FTT? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FTT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FTT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Finning International as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Finning International (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Finning International, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

