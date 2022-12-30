Should You Think About Buying Fraport AG (ETR:FRA) Now?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Fraport AG (ETR:FRA), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €44.49 and falling to the lows of €36.20. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Fraport's current trading price of €39.45 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Fraport’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Fraport

Is Fraport Still Cheap?

Fraport appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Fraport’s ratio of 70.64x is above its peer average of 12.28x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Infrastructure industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Fraport’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Fraport?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Fraport's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FRA’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FRA should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FRA for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FRA, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Fraport as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Fraport (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Fraport, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • What Is Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG's (ETR:PWO) Share Price Doing?

    While Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG ( ETR:PWO ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a...

  • Investors in Koninklijke KPN (AMS:KPN) have made a return of 29% over the past three years

    Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But in any diversified portfolio of stocks, you'll...

  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2022 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.79, expectations were $-1. Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. I would now like to hand the conference over to […]

  • Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2022 Operator: Good afternoon. My name is Josh and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Oscar Health’s 2022 Third Quarter Conference Call. Thank you. I would now like to turn it over to […]

  • The best New Year’s resolution that any investor can make is to become an optimist

    This year has been the most significant one for investors since the global financial crisis. It drew to a close a long period in which ultra-loose monetary policy became the norm and rampant inflation was viewed in some quarters as a problem of yesteryear.

  • Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 56% of the company

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Temple & Webster Group Ltd ( ASX:TPW ), it is important to understand the...

  • Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2022 Vroom, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.76 EPS, expectations were $-0.62. Operator: Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Vroom’s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. I would now like to hand the call over to Liam Harrington, Vice President of […]

  • Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2022 Operator: Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Silk Road Medical 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please […]

  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2022 Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.89, expectations were $0.47. Operator: Ladies and gentlemen, greetings and welcome to the Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Call. And now it’s my pleasure to introduce your host, Sasha […]

  • MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    MariMed Inc. (OTC:MRMD) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2022 MariMed Inc. reports earnings inline with expectations. Reported EPS is $0.01 EPS, expectations were $0.01. Operator: Good morning. My name is Pam, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the MariMed Third Quarter […]

  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2022 PaySign, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.02, expectations were $0.01. Operator: Hello and welcome to the PaySign Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. This call may include statements that may be deemed to […]

  • Coal, gas lead 2022 commodities rally; recession fears greet New Year

    Coal and natural gas markets were poised on Friday to end 2022 with strong gains after a global energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war stoked a sharp upswing in prices, while tighter supplies expected in 2023 could fuel more gains. Industrial metals, iron ore and rubber are on track to finish in negative territory, pushed down in 2022 by China's strict zero-COVID policy and fears of a world recession. Agricultural markets, including grains and palm oil, jumped to all-time highs in March on adverse weather and pandemic-related supply disruptions, triggering food inflation, but those commodities gave up much of their gains in the second half.

  • Asian markets follow Wall St up but headed for annual loss

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of people applying for unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week despite repeated interest rate hikes to cool inflation by slowing economic activity.

  • Idaho murders - latest: Moscow stabbings house to be cleaned by professional crew, police say

    Follow for live updates on the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow

  • Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX saga keeps getting weirder as new details shed further light on how much his companies' finances overlapped

    FTX directed users to wire money to a fake electronics retailer, and SBF bought Robinhood with customer funds — Insider's Phil Rosen breaks it down.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees 70% Upside for These 2 Auto Stocks

    There’s been a lot of talk about the downward economic pressures that have pummeled the markets in 2022 – maybe too much such talk. Yes, the S&P 500 is down almost 21%, and the NASDAQ is down 35%, but investors can still find sound opportunities. J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has been sorting through the automotive industry stocks, and he’s found several that are worth a closer look. So let’s do just that. We know that the auto industry has its own particular headwinds, including the ongoing

  • 3 Great Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    Diving into why investors with long-term horizons might seriously consider buying proven large-cap stocks poised to grow within essential industries heading into 2023 amid all of the uncertainty, recession fears, and selling.

  • 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    AI can be a $1.8 trillion opportunity by 2030, which means there's plenty of promise, and potentially some danger, built into this cutting-edge trend.

  • 3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

    It's common for companies to up their dividend payouts when business is fruitful, making them enticing investments for income-focused investors from a shorter-term perspective.

  • 3 Energy Pipeline Stocks for Strong Yield, Inflation Hedge

    DCP Midstream Partners (DCP), Global Partners LP (GLP) and Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) are among the best inflation-protected investments in today's markets.