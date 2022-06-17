Should You Think About Buying Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) Now?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Frasers Group plc (LON:FRAS) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the LSE, rising to highs of UK£7.02 and falling to the lows of UK£5.85. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Frasers Group's current trading price of UK£6.00 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Frasers Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

View our latest analysis for Frasers Group

What is Frasers Group worth?

The stock is currently trading at UK£6.00 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 32% compared to my intrinsic value of £4.55. This means that the opportunity to buy Frasers Group at a good price has disappeared! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Frasers Group’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Frasers Group generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With revenues expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Frasers Group. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? FRAS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe FRAS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRAS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for FRAS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Frasers Group mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Frasers Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)?

    While Smartsheet Inc. ( NYSE:SMAR ) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The biggest news of the week is coming from the Federal Reserve. The central bank’s open market committee (FOMC), tasked with setting interest rates to match the current environment, closed its meeting with the announcement of a 75-basis point increase in the benchmark interest rate. The hike, which was the Fed’s largest single move since 1994, brings the rate to the range of 1.5% to 1.75%, and shows that the central bank is committed to fighting inflation. What will happen now is anyone’s guess

  • Morgan Stanley's chief strategist called the last 3 crashes — and he says the Fed's latest rate hike just raised the odds of recession

    "You're bringing rate hikes forward even faster. The Fed is hiking into a slowdown," Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief US strategist, said.

  • Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says he won't be shocked if bitcoin falls to $10,000, as 'blow-ups' rattle the crypto market

    "We've already seen around the edges some blowups in parts of the crypto world, and that could be foreshadowing some problems," Jeff Gundlach said.

  • ‘The economy is going to collapse,’ says Wall Street veteran Novogratz. ‘We are going to go into a really fast recession.’

    Veteran investor and bitcoin bull Michael Novogratz doesn't have a rosy outlook on the economy, as the Fed delivered an unusually aggressive rate increase.

  • Crypto Industry Shows Cracks as a Second Firm Limits Withdrawals

    Four days after Celsius Network halted customer access to crypto assets, a second yield firm capped withdrawals and a crypto hedge fund failed to repay some creditors.

  • Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

    When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla , speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The tech tycoon has twice recounted these difficulties this year, in March to defend competitor Rivian and in April during a Ted Talk.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    If you are about to retire and won't inherit a fortune, you probably want to invest a part of your savings in stocks that generate a steady dividend income to pad your bottom line. In addition to dividend income, you would also want to ensure that your capital is not exposed to unreasonably high risks. Here are three top energy stocks that offer exactly what you are looking for.

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    In an upbeat research note, Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer laid out the bull case for buying Nvidia (NVDA) stock -- why he rates it "outperform" and expects Nvidia shares to nearly double to $300 over the next 12 months. (To watch Schafer's track record, click here) As Schafer tells it, Nvidia's software and chips have made the company essential to the "AI ecosystem," giving Nvidia management "unique visibility as they develop products in lockstep with cloud hyperscale customers." The company'

  • Robinhood’s Stock Is Now Worth Less Than Its Cash on Hand

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. shares slumped to a fresh low on Wednesday, giving the beleaguered brokerage a market value that’s less than the cash on its balance sheet.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires W

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Which is Best for Your Finances?

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Buy This Warren Buffett Stock for 58 Cents on the Dollar

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett has long been known as one of the greatest value-stock pickers of our time. Through his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the Oracle of Omaha tries to find companies whose assets are undervalued or simply ignored by the market, which will then find their level over the long term. The large, global bank Citigroup (NYSE: C) has not fared well for quite a while now, regularly underperforming its other large bank peers and also struggling with regulatory issues.

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock Right Now, This Would Be It

    Starbucks, for example, has revenue from China, creating geographic diversification for investors. In a hypothetical situation where I could only buy one stock, I would look for one with impressive internal diversification, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The company has operations in multiple markets that are growing fast and could each be huge over the long term.

  • Another ‘stable’ currency peg is falling, but this time it looks like it might vindicate crypto bulls

    Japan may be forced to capitulate on the peg it places on borrowing rates, with potentially major ramifications for Americans.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ken Fisher. You can skip our detailed analysis of Fisher Asset Management’s performance and Ken Fisher’s investment strategy, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher’s expertise in the investment field and his […]

  • Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel calls on the Fed to hike interest rates by 100 basis points, joining a chorus of market gurus

    "The Fed knows it was way too late — they've got to go forcefully right now," Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel said.

  • How Long Will The 2022 Bear Market Last Based on Previous Stock Market Downturns?

    It's official: The U.S. is in a bear market, which means the S&P 500 index closed 20% below its peak close. It is the first time in two years -- since early 2020 -- that investors have seen a bear...

  • J.P. Morgan Makes 2 Bottom-Fishing Bets for Long-Term Gains

    Inflation is on everyone’s minds these days, and for good reason. Annualized price increases are at their highest level in 41 years, and are evoking memories of the Carter Administration. Carter’s failed attempts to curb inflation killed his chances in the 1980 election, and Reagan’s Administration only beat inflation at the cost of double-digit interest rates. With an election coming up, an Administration flailing, and the Federal Reserve on course this week to bump up rates again, the parallel

  • Where the Stock Market Is Headed in Summer 2022, According to Money Experts

    High volatility and painful stock market losses defined the first half of 2022 even before June 13, but on that day, the market officially entered bear territory, according to the New York Times. The...

  • Here Are All 16 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Bought Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys a stock, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. Since taking the reins as CEO in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $645 billion in value for shareholders, as well as delivered an aggregate return on the company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. Aside from Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting and the letter Buffett writes to shareholders each year, the most-anticipated event is the company's quarterly 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).