Should You Think About Buying Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE) Now?

Freightways Limited (NZSE:FRE), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the NZSE. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Freightways’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Freightways Worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.4% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Freightways today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth NZ$11.79, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Freightways has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Freightways generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 67% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Freightways. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in FRE’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on FRE, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Freightways, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Freightways.

If you are no longer interested in Freightways, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

