Should You Think About Buying GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) Now?

While GTN Limited (ASX:GTN) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$0.45 and falling to the lows of AU$0.39. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GTN's current trading price of AU$0.40 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GTN’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is GTN Still Cheap?

GTN appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that GTN’s ratio of 30.46x is above its peer average of 13.1x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Media industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since GTN’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from GTN?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for GTN. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GTN’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe GTN should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GTN for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GTN, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about GTN as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that GTN has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

