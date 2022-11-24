Should You Think About Buying Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Now?

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQCM. As a small cap stock, which tends to lack high analyst coverage, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Let’s take a look at Hudson Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Hudson Technologies Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Hudson Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Hudson Technologies’s ratio of 4.55x is below its peer average of 11.7x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Trade Distributors industry. However, given that Hudson Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Hudson Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Hudson Technologies, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HDSN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HDSN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on HDSN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Hudson Technologies (2 are significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Hudson Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

