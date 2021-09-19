Should You Think About Buying ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) Now?

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:ICLR) saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NASDAQGS. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ICON’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in ICON?

According to my valuation model, ICON seems to be fairly priced at around 2.22% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy ICON today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $262.36, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, ICON has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of ICON look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ICON. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ICLR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ICLR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with ICON, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

