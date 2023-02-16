Should You Think About Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Now?

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Illinois Tool Works’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Illinois Tool Works?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Illinois Tool Works’s ratio of 24.14x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 23.53x, which means if you buy Illinois Tool Works today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe Illinois Tool Works should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Illinois Tool Works’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Illinois Tool Works?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 9.8% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Illinois Tool Works, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ITW’s growth outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ITW? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ITW, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

