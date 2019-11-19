Should You Think About Buying Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Now?

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE), which is in the hospitality business, and is based in United States, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$7.85 and falling to the lows of US$6.56. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Inspired Entertainment's current trading price of US$6.99 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Inspired Entertainment’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Inspired Entertainment still cheap?

Good news, investors! Inspired Entertainment is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $9.76, but it is currently trading at US$6.99 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Inspired Entertainment’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Inspired Entertainment?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Inspired Entertainment’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 70%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Since INSE is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on INSE for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy INSE. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

