Should You Think About Buying Interparfums SA (EPA:ITP) Now?

Interparfums SA (EPA:ITP), which is in the personal products business, and is based in France, saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ENXTPA over the last few months. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Interparfums’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Interparfums worth?

Interparfums appears to be overvalued according to my relative valuation model. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Interparfums’s ratio of 39.32x is above its peer average of 22.3x, which suggests the stock is overvalued compared to the Personal Products industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Interparfums’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Interparfums?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Interparfums’s earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ITP’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ITP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ITP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ITP, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

